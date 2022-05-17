Ecologists request referendum on State Fair land

NewsLocalEcologists request referendum on State Fair land

The Ecologist Movement has sent an urgent message to Engomi Mayor Zacharias Kyriacou in view of today’s meeting of the Municipal Council, asking him to proceed with a referendum or a questionnaire, so that the residents of Engomi will have the chance to state their views regarding the land of the former State Fair.

Specifically, through a letter, the Movement is asking the Engomi Mayor to convey the position of the citizens who participated in a rally on 10 May, organized by the Municipality regarding the fate of the said plot.

It is reminded that the residents of Engomi and the Ecologists Movement want the place to become a forest, similar to the Athalassa forest, contrary to a project for the establishment of a center of innovation, technology and research, which would include a hotel, some houses, a restaurant and a coffee shop.

