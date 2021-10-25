Ecologists react to trapping of birds, reptiles with nets

The Ecologists Movement expressed strong reaction to the fact that people trap birds and reptiles with nets. According to a relevant announcement, they refer to cruel people who use nets around their properties to prevent snakes from going in. The spoke of a practice that sentenced the reptiles to a slow death.

The also said that during a visit to a newly-built villa in Nea Dimata, Paphos, they found a net on which many lizards had been trapped and died.

They also said that in the same area, the owner of a tree nursery threw a lot of refuse from the cliff into the sea with bad consequences on the environment.

Consequently, they are asking the relevant authorities to proceed with measures against these unlawful actions.