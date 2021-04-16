Ecologists plant more than 19,500 trees since 2016

The Ecologists have planted more than 19,500 trees from 2016 until today.

The tree planting is part of the Movement’s commitment to plan a tree for every vote it receives in the last elections. So far the party has planted 19,608 trees exceeding the number of 16,910 votes it had received while it will plant another 120 trees.

It must be noted that on Sunday 18 April in Agia Napa another tree planting will take place under the auspices of the Agia Napa Mayor and in which people from the Ecologist Movement will also attend.

The following photos are today’s tree planting at Pavlos Iosif Park in Engomi: