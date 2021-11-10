Ecologists denounce cutting of century-old eucalyptus in Strovolos

In an announcement, the Ecologist Movement referred to an environmental crime of cutting trees in the District of Nicosia and more specifically in a private area in Strovolos. According to the party, 25 century-old eucalyptus trees have been cut with the blessing of the Forestry Department and the Municipality of Strovolos. As they said, trees offer oxygen and are not intended for cutting.

The party expressed its displeasure and noted that they will continue the efforts so that those responsible will change their way of thinking.