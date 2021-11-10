NewsLocalEcologists denounce cutting of century-old eucalyptus in Strovolos

Ecologists denounce cutting of century-old eucalyptus in Strovolos

Eucalyptus
Eucalyptus

In an announcement, the Ecologist Movement referred to an environmental crime of cutting trees in the District of Nicosia and more specifically in a private area in Strovolos. According to the party, 25 century-old eucalyptus trees have been cut with the blessing of the Forestry Department and the Municipality of Strovolos. As they said, trees offer oxygen and are not intended for cutting.

The party expressed its displeasure and noted that they will continue the efforts so that those responsible will change their way of thinking.

By gavriella
Previous articleChains of Covid-19 cases in workplaces & schools
Next articlePensioner’s car stolen and burned

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros