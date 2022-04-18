Ecologists complain about cutting of 30 healthy trees

The Movement of Ecologists received a complaint about trees that were cut at a cemetery of Pelentri village. When the Movement contacted the Forestry Department it was ascertained that the village’s community council cut 30 cypresses without reason and without any approval.

The Movement of Ecologists expressed their abhorrence and sorrow about the environmental crime. They also noted that following communication with the relevant authorities they were assured that the persons in charge will be led to justice.