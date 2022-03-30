NewsLocalEcologists begin talks regarding forthcoming presidential elections

Ecologists begin talks regarding forthcoming presidential elections

The Ecologists have officially begun discussions about the forthcoming presidential elections. Following the meeting they had on Monday with AKEL party, yesterday they received a delegation of DIKO. Both sides expressed the will for cooperation, something they also did in the presidential elections of 2018.

Charalambos Theopemptou said that there must be cooperation but also referred to the need to change the country’s governance. He also expressed hope that all parties of the opposition will decide on one, common candidate, who will win the elections “so that there is finally a change in the country.” He also made it clear that he will not be a candidate and that the party will seek cooperation on the basis of similarity of program positions.

By gavriella
