ECHR rejected former convict’s appeal

The Director of the Prisons Department welcomed the verdict of the European Court of Human Rights issued on 15 October regarding the appeal of a former convict, which was unanimously rejected.

According to an announcement by the Prisons Department, ECHR rejected all claims by the convict for violation of Article 3 of the European Convention on Human Right and once again recognized the inmates’ good living conditions, as well as the quality of medical and psychiatric services in the Prisons Department.

ECHR also pointed out that the inmate was a person with disabilities and psychiatric issues but the Prisons Department made sure, through a specific service, to train him on the basis of his disability so that his life would be easier.

(philenews/CNA)