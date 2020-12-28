News Local ECHR justifies Cyprus in inmate’s individual appeal

ECHR justifies Cyprus in inmate’s individual appeal

Europe's human rights court calls for release of Turkish businessman

The Cyprus Mental Health Commission issued an announcement referring to a recent verdict by the European Court of Human Rights which justified the Republic of Cyprus and rejected an appeal by an inmate who complained about violation of his human rights.

Specifically, the inmate who has been convicted for manslaughter and is serving his sentence at the Central Prisons, disputed the existence of the proper detaining conditions in light of his health condition and denounced the Republic of Cyprus of violating his human rights.

The Court examined the conditions, noted that these have improved and rejected the complaint.

(philenews)

By gavriella
Previous articleGESY will soon provide nurses for home care
Next articleWarrant for parody Twitter account of the Justice Minister

Top Stories

Local

Dr. Karayiannis: Vaccination best thing at this moment

gavriella -
The COVID-19 vaccine is the best development we could have because there is currently an outbreak of the pandemic in many countries all over...
Read more
in-cyprus

Old People at Mesa Chorio Center vaccinated

gavriella -
As of 11:30 this morning, vaccinations at an old people’s home at Mesa Chorio began. In a statement to CNA, Roulla Grigoriou, in charge of...
Read more
Local

Rapid tests’ results not to be reconfirmed

gavriella -
The Health Ministry will no longer reconfirm through PCR tests any positive cases found through rapid tests. In statements to an ANT-1 program, the Health...
Read more
Local

13-year-old missing – Have you seen her? (PHOTO)

gavriella -
Police are looking for 13-year old VERONIKA IONELA TOLEA, who has been reported missing from her place of residence in Nicosia since yesterday, 27...
Read more
Local

Warrant for parody Twitter account of the Justice Minister

gavriella -
The Police have secured a search warrant for the house of a person who has been handling a parody Twitter account, in the name...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Dr. Karayiannis: Vaccination best thing at this moment

gavriella -
The COVID-19 vaccine is the best development we could have because there is currently an outbreak of the pandemic in many countries all over...
Read more
Local

Rapid tests’ results not to be reconfirmed

gavriella -
The Health Ministry will no longer reconfirm through PCR tests any positive cases found through rapid tests. In statements to an ANT-1 program, the Health...
Read more
Local

13-year-old missing – Have you seen her? (PHOTO)

gavriella -
Police are looking for 13-year old VERONIKA IONELA TOLEA, who has been reported missing from her place of residence in Nicosia since yesterday, 27...
Read more
Local

Warrant for parody Twitter account of the Justice Minister

gavriella -
The Police have secured a search warrant for the house of a person who has been handling a parody Twitter account, in the name...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros