ECHR justifies Cyprus in inmate’s individual appeal

The Cyprus Mental Health Commission issued an announcement referring to a recent verdict by the European Court of Human Rights which justified the Republic of Cyprus and rejected an appeal by an inmate who complained about violation of his human rights.

Specifically, the inmate who has been convicted for manslaughter and is serving his sentence at the Central Prisons, disputed the existence of the proper detaining conditions in light of his health condition and denounced the Republic of Cyprus of violating his human rights.

The Court examined the conditions, noted that these have improved and rejected the complaint.

(philenews)