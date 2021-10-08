ECDC upgrades Cyprus to orange from red Covid-19 categorization zone

Cyprus has been upgraded to the “orange” from “red” tier level of the European Centre for Disease Control’s (ECDC) categorization system following an improved Covid-19 epidemiological picture.

The number of new infections recorded over recent days is decreasing and this is what allowed the Mediterranean island to get out of the red zone, senior Health Ministry officer Eleni Kalakouta told state radio on Friday.

Countries or regions in the orange zone are those where the total number of new cases in the past 14 days is between or less than 50 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants.

And the percentage of positive tests exceeds 4% or where the total number of new cases is between 50 and 75 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants and the percentage of positive tests exceeds 1%.

Or where the total number of new cases is between 75 and 200 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants and the percentage of positive tests is less than 4%.

Passengers from orange countries must present a negative result from a PCR test taken no more than 72 hours before departure.

Cypriot citizens, permanent residents, and their immediate family members who have received at least the first dose of the two-dose vaccines, or have a medical reason to not get vaccinated may instead take a PCR test upon entry at their own expense and self-isolate while waiting for the results.