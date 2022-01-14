ECDC map: Cyprus still in deep red with most of EU countries

The latest edition of the epidemiological map issued by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) shows that the situation regarding the spread of COVID-19 has worsened in most regions in the EU and the European Economic Area (EEA). Cyprus remains in the deep red category for yet another week.

Romania, which was the only area where the situation appeared to have been improving since some of its regions in the orange or even the green category, has reverted back to the red category.

The rest of the region in the EU/EEA are now in the deep red or red category, with the situation particularly worsening in central and eastern Europe.

The only regions in Europe that are in the red category are now most of Poland, the eastern regions of Hungary and Romania.

The map, which was published on Thursday, combines data on case notification rates per 100 thousand population and test positivity during the last 14 days (in this case covering roughly the last week of 2021 and the first week of 2022).

The ECDC map does not record the number of deaths or hospitalisation, or the levels of vaccination. The map also does not account for the number of cases caused by the Omicron variant.

Orange zone areas are defined as the areas where the 14-day cumulative COVID-19 case notification rate is below 50 and the test positivity rate of tests for COVID-19 infection is 4% or more, or the 14-day cumulative COVID-19 case notification rate is between 50 and 75 and the test positivity rate is 1% or more, or the 14-day cumulative COVID-19 case notification rate is between 75 and 200 and the test positivity rate is lower than 4%.

Red zone areas are defined as the areas where the 14-day cumulative COVID-19 case notification rate ranges from 75 to 200 and the test positivity rate of tests for COVID-19 infection is 4% or more, or the 14-day cumulative COVID-19 case notification rate is more than 200 but less than 500 (when the cumulative rate exceeds 500 the area enters the “deep red” zone).

ECDC publishes relevant maps and data every Thursday, in support of the Council recommendation on a coordinated approach to the restriction of free movement in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The maps are based on data reported by the member states to the European Surveillance System (TESSy) by midnight on Tuesday.