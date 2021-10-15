ECDC: Epidemiological situation in France and Spain has improved, Cyprus remains in orange category

Several more areas in Spain and France have passed into the “green”, or safe zone, on the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control map on the rate of spread of the coronavirus that was posted on the agency’s website on Thursday.

Cyprus remains in the orange zone after having dropped from the “red”, or dangerous, zone last week. The epidemiological situation in Italy also has improved slightly compared to last week.

Some areas in Poland and Czechia have gone back from the green to the orange zone, while the epidemiological situation in Finland and northern Norway has worsened, putting these areas in the red zone.

Central Spain, Ireland, a significant portion of Greece (with the exception of the North Aegean which is in the green zone and western Greece), Bulgaria, Croatia, Germany, Wallonia in Belgium and a significant part of Austria and Hungary, as well as some areas in eastern Poland remain in the red zone.

Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania as well as Slovenia remain in the “deep red”, or increased risk, category. Also in the deep red category this week are the entirety of Romania, the south and west of Bulgaria and Thessaly in Greece.

Orange zone areas are defined as the areas where the 14-day cumulative COVID-19 case notification rate is below 50 and the test positivity rate of tests for COVID-19 infection is 4% or more, or the 14-day cumulative COVID-19 case notification rate is between 50 and 75 and the test positivity rate is 1% or more, or the 14-day cumulative COVID-19 case notification rate is between 75 and 200 and the test positivity rate is lower than 4%.

Red zone areas are defined as the areas where the 14-day cumulative COVID-19 case notification rate ranges from 75 to 200 and the test positivity rate of tests for COVID-19 infection is 4% or more, or the 14-day cumulative COVID-19 case notification rate is more than 200 but less than 500 (when the cumulative rate exceeds 500 the area enters the “deep red” zone).

ECDC publishes relevant maps and data every Thursday, in support of the Council recommendation on a coordinated approach to the restriction of free movement in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The maps are based on data reported by the Member States to the European Surveillance System (TESSy) by midnight on Tuesday.