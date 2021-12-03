ECDC epidemiological map shows Cyprus in red category

The spread of the coronavirus in the European Union and the European Economic Area remains high in the latest edition of the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC).

Only a few areas in north-western, central and south Italy, along as central Spain, remain in the orange category.

The rest of the EU/EEA’s countries and regions remain in the red category (which also includes Cyprus) or in the “deep red” category.

The ECDC map does not record the number of deaths or hospitalisation, or the levels of vaccination, but only the number of new cases per 100 thousand people over the past 14 days. The map also does not account for cases caused by the Omicron variant.

The “deep red” category now includes the entirety of Poland and most regions in Germany. Meanwhile, Greece, Croatia, Slovenia, Austria, Hungary, Czechia, Slovakia, Belgium, the Netherlands, Denmark, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, the Republic of Ireland and Iceland remain in the deep red.

Most regions in France, Norway and Bulgaria remain in the red category with a few exceptions. A small area in Spain is also in the deep red category.

The red category now includes Cyprus, Romania, Portugal, Finland, Sweden and Malta.

Orange zone areas are defined as the areas where the 14-day cumulative COVID-19 case notification rate is below 50 and the test positivity rate of tests for COVID-19 infection is 4% or more, or the 14-day cumulative COVID-19 case notification rate is between 50 and 75 and the test positivity rate is 1% or more, or the 14-day cumulative COVID-19 case notification rate is between 75 and 200 and the test positivity rate is lower than 4%.

Red zone areas are defined as the areas where the 14-day cumulative COVID-19 case notification rate ranges from 75 to 200 and the test positivity rate of tests for COVID-19 infection is 4% or more, or the 14-day cumulative COVID-19 case notification rate is more than 200 but less than 500 (when the cumulative rate exceeds 500 the area enters the “deep red” zone).

ECDC publishes relevant maps and data every Thursday, in support of the Council recommendation on a coordinated approach to the restriction of free movement in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The maps are based on data reported by the Member States to the European Surveillance System (TESSy) by midnight on Tuesday.