ECDC epidemiological map shows almost the entirety of the European Union in the red or dark red zone

The latest epidemiological map issued by the European Centre for for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) captures the increase of cases across the European Union and the European Economic Area, as almost its entirety now consists of red and deep red zones.

Cyprus remains in the red category for another week.

The ECDC map does not record the number of deaths or hospitalisation, or the levels of vaccination, but only the number of new cases per 100 thousand people over the past 14 days.

After the rapid rise in cases over the past few weeks, only some areas in France, Spain and Sweden, as well as Malta and most areas in Italy, remain in the orange zone.

Meanwhile, the “deep red” category now includes Greece, Croatia, Slovenia, Austria, Hungary, Czechia, Slovakia, Belgium, the Netherlands, Denmark, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, the Republic of Ireland and Iceland.

Only two regions in Poland remain in the red category, with the situation worsening in the rest of the country.

Southern and eastern Germany remains in the deep red zone, while its north-western areas remain in the red category.

The red zone includes Cyprus, Romania (where there has been a slight improvement compared to last week), Bulgaria (where the epidemiological situation is also improved), Portugal, Finland and Norway (where some areas are in the deep red category).

France, Spain and Sweden are also mostly in the red category.

Orange zone areas are defined as the areas where the 14-day cumulative COVID-19 case notification rate is below 50 and the test positivity rate of tests for COVID-19 infection is 4% or more, or the 14-day cumulative COVID-19 case notification rate is between 50 and 75 and the test positivity rate is 1% or more, or the 14-day cumulative COVID-19 case notification rate is between 75 and 200 and the test positivity rate is lower than 4%.

Red zone areas are defined as the areas where the 14-day cumulative COVID-19 case notification rate ranges from 75 to 200 and the test positivity rate of tests for COVID-19 infection is 4% or more, or the 14-day cumulative COVID-19 case notification rate is more than 200 but less than 500 (when the cumulative rate exceeds 500 the area enters the “deep red” zone).

ECDC publishes relevant maps and data every Thursday, in support of the Council recommendation on a coordinated approach to the restriction of free movement in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The maps are based on data reported by the Member States to the European Surveillance System (TESSy) by midnight on Tuesday.