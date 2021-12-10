ECDC epidemiological map mostly unchanged, Cyprus still in deep red

The situation regarding new cases of COVID-19 over the past 14 days appears mostly unchanged in EU and EEA countries on the latest epidemiological map issued by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC)

Cyprus remains in the deep red category together with most other regions in Europe.

The ECDC map does not record the number of deaths or hospitalisation, or the levels of vaccination, but only the number of new cases per 100 thousand people over the past 14 days. The map also does not account for cases caused by the Omicron variant.

Compared to last week’s epidemiological map, even more regions in France are now in the deep red category. Only Brittany, Normandy and areas in central France, including Paris, remain in the red category.

The situation in the countries that were in the deep red category last week remains unchanged: that is in Cyprus, Greece, Croatia, Slovenia, Hungary, Czechia, Slovakia, Poland, Austria, Liechtenstein, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Belgium, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, the Republic of Ireland, Iceland, Denmark and most of Germany (some north-western areas are in the red category).

Malta, Portugal, Sweden and Finland remain in the red category. Spain is also in the red category, with the exception of a few areas that were or have passed into the orange category since last week.

The situation in Romania also showed some improvement. The country went from being in the red category in its entirety last week to some of its regions (in the north-east and the south-west) passing into the orange category.

In Italy, the epidemiological situation has worsened since most of its regions are now in the red category. Regions in central and south-eastern Italy, as well as Sicily and Sardinia remain in the orange category.

The situation has slightly worsened in Norway where another region in the south (including Oslo) has passed into the deep category. The epidemiological situation remains stable in Bulgaria – the country is mostly in the red category, with the exception of areas in the south-west that are in the deep red category.

Orange zone areas are defined as the areas where the 14-day cumulative COVID-19 case notification rate is below 50 and the test positivity rate of tests for COVID-19 infection is 4% or more, or the 14-day cumulative COVID-19 case notification rate is between 50 and 75 and the test positivity rate is 1% or more, or the 14-day cumulative COVID-19 case notification rate is between 75 and 200 and the test positivity rate is lower than 4%.

Red zone areas are defined as the areas where the 14-day cumulative COVID-19 case notification rate ranges from 75 to 200 and the test positivity rate of tests for COVID-19 infection is 4% or more, or the 14-day cumulative COVID-19 case notification rate is more than 200 but less than 500 (when the cumulative rate exceeds 500 the area enters the “deep red” zone).

ECDC publishes relevant maps and data every Thursday, in support of the Council recommendation on a coordinated approach to the restriction of free movement in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.