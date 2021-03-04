ECDC detects UK strain in three cases after testing another 94 COVID-19 samples from Cyprus

The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) conducted specialized laboratory tests on another 94 COVID-19 positive samples, sent from Cyprus for sequencing SARS-CoV-2 variants, the Ministry of Health announced.

Sequencing was successful in 47 out of 94 positive samples identified in January, while the UK strain of the virus was detected in three samples, it is added.

So far, the Ministry of Health received the results for 130 successfully sequenced strains of the virus (83+47) from ECDC and the UK strain was detected in a total of 31 samples or in 23.8% of the cases.

(CNA)