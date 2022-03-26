ECB President Lagarde to visit Cyprus on Wednesday

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde will be holding talks with President Anastasiades on Wednesday, during an official visit to the country following an invitation by Central Bank Director Constandinos Irodotou.

‘The visit comes at a critical juncture, when the Ukrainian crisis is unavoidably having repercussions on the EU economy’, said the Presidents’ Office director Andreas Iosif.

At the forefront of talks will be Eurozone negative effects from the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

In a written statement, Iosif noted that the Presidents’ numerous contacts will be focusing on the Republics’ bilateral relations both at European and international level.

Next Tuesday, President Anastasiades will be meeting the head of the Egyptian armed forces Osama Askar, with discussion on issues of mutual interest, including current regional and international developments.

On Thursday, President Anastasiades will be accepting the credentials of ambassadors from five countries; Australia, Italy, Portugal, Estonia and Luxembourg.