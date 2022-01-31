ECB President Lagarde to visit Cyprus 29 March

President of the European Central Bank, Christine Lagarde, will visit Cyprus on March 29, at the invitation of the Central Bank of Cyprus Governor, Constantinos Herodotou.

A press release issued by the Central Bank of Cyprus said that the President of the European Central Bank, Christine Lagarde, has accepted an invitation by the Governor of the Central Bank of Cyprus, Constantinos Herodotou, to visit Cyprus on March 29,2022.

According to the press release, during her visit Lagarde will hold a series of meetings.

More details about the programme of her visit will be announced at a later stage.