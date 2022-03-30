ECB chief Lagarde in Cyprus for visit, meets President Anastasiades

President of the European Central Bank Christine Lagarde on Wednesday kicked off her visit to Cyprus with a morning meeting with President Nicos Anastasiades.

Also present at the meeting was Central Bank of Cyprus (CBC) Governor Constantinos Herodotou, according to an official announcement.

Herodotou said in a statement prior to Lagarde’s arrival that her visit to Cyprus is of particular importance.

“It is a unique opportunity to discuss and listen to President Christine Lagarde,” Herodotou also said.

Lagarde, who has not visited Cyprus since 2012, is to address a conference on the future of the European economy and current challenges later on Wednesday.

In an interview to Phileleftheros prior to her visit, Lagarde sent a message of optimism stressing that Cyprus is flexible enough to counter the financial ciris sparked by the war in Ukraine as well.