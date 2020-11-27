News Local EBRD's mandate in Cyprus to conclude end of 2020

EBRD’s mandate in Cyprus to conclude end of 2020

Free coaching to SMEs by EBRD

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development’s mandate in Cyprus will conclude by the end of 2020, according to a press release from the lender.

Because its aim over the past six years to support economic adjustment in Cyprus has been achieved, added Thursday evening’s press release.

“After six years of investments totalling approximately €600 million, the successful engagement of the ECRC in Cyprus is coming to an end,” it also said.

“The Bank will stop investing in any new projects on the island, but continue to manage an existing portfolio.”

During its operations in Cyprus, through a combination of investment, policy dialogue and technical assistance, the Bank made a significant contribution to the stabilisation and recovery of the local economy, which was facing severe difficulties following the 2008 global financial crisis.

The EBRD invested in the banking sector, supported small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), engaged in policy reform and provided training and advisory services across the whole island for the benefit of both communities.

“The EBRD is proud to have supported the recovery of the Cypriot economy, working across the island and serving both communities. The Bank acted quickly to contribute to the country’s stabilisation after a deep recession and strengthened its resilience to face future challenges,” it said.

“Cyprus was facing severe difficulties when we started working there six years ago, but I am very glad to see that since then, solid and sustainable growth has prevailed. I am confident that Cyprus will maintain this momentum and growth will rebound after the current coronavirus crisis.”, it also said.

The EBRD adds that it supported a more resilient financial sector, strengthened the capital base and restored confidence in the banking sector via equity investments in two systemic banks – the Bank of Cyprus and Hellenic Bank.

“Through these investments, the EBRD actively supported successful restructuring and corporate governance standards in these two banks in order to boost the resilience of the whole financial sector and facilitate a broader economic recovery” it said.

In addition, EBRD promoted international integration of the financial sector, providing training and advice on trade finance to partner banks and local businesses through the Trade Facilitation Programme (TFP). Under the TFP, €340 million have been channelled to local banks in more than 600 transactions, it says.

In the energy sector, the Bank supported an increase in renewable energy investments by financing the development, construction and operation of five solar power plants.

It also provided a €80 million loan to the Natural Gas Infrastructure Company of Cyprus for the development of new infrastructure, allowing Cyprus to replace expensive and polluting heavy fuel oil with cleaner natural gas and to reduce the country’s CO2 emissions by 10 per cent.

It recalls that in November 2015, the EBRD launched its Advice for Small Businesses programme, which has since carried out more than 270 advisory projects for SMEs across the whole island. Additionally, hundreds of SMEs benefited from training and coaching programmes.

It adds that projects benefited from donor funding provided by the European Union, the European Regional Development Fund, the EU Aid Programme for the Turkish Cypriot community, Cyprus, and EU Programme Support Action (PSA).

The EBRD’s work in Cyprus followed a decision by its Board of Governors in May 2014 in response to a request from the Cypriot authorities for a temporary engagement by the EBRD in the country. The Bank’s aim was to invest on the island to support the country`s economic adjustment programme, the press release notes.

(CNA)

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleMostly cloudy on Friday, possible first snow in Troodos mountain
Next articleAstraZeneca CEO expects to run new global trial of COVID-19 vaccine

Top Stories

Photos

Kurdish Ninjas hope for international recognition

Andreas Nicolaides -
'Soran Ninja Team' was founded three months ago in Iraq's semi-autonomous Kurdistan region and consists of a mixture of acrobatics, combat techniques and includes...
Read more
Local

Cyprus’ new covid preventive measures to be announced midday Friday

Annie Charalambous -
President Nicos Anastasiades on Friday morning chairs a new meeting with the scientific advisory team on Covid-1 before official announcements are made around midday...
Read more
Local

European Parliament urges EU to impose sanctions on Turkey over Cyprus

Annie Charalambous -
The European Parliament has urged the EU to impose sanctions on Turkey after President Tayyip Erdogan this month paid a visit to the breakaway...
Read more
Local

Police fine 29 citizens, three premises over covid measures breach

Annie Charalambous -
Police fined 29 citizens and three establishments all across Cyprus over the past 24 hours for violation of measures aiming to curb the spread...
Read more
World

Scotland wants independence referendum as soon as 2021

Annie Charalambous -
Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said she wants to hold a second independence referendum as soon as next year, The Times newspaper reported. The...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Cyprus’ new covid preventive measures to be announced midday Friday

Annie Charalambous -
President Nicos Anastasiades on Friday morning chairs a new meeting with the scientific advisory team on Covid-1 before official announcements are made around midday...
Read more
Local

European Parliament urges EU to impose sanctions on Turkey over Cyprus

Annie Charalambous -
The European Parliament has urged the EU to impose sanctions on Turkey after President Tayyip Erdogan this month paid a visit to the breakaway...
Read more
Local

Police fine 29 citizens, three premises over covid measures breach

Annie Charalambous -
Police fined 29 citizens and three establishments all across Cyprus over the past 24 hours for violation of measures aiming to curb the spread...
Read more
Local

Mostly cloudy on Friday, possible first snow in Troodos mountain

Annie Charalambous -
Mostly cloudy on Friday with isolated showers and thunderstorms as well as the year's  possible first snow in the Troodos mountain, according to the...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros