News World EasyJet sees flight, holiday bookings soar on hope for UK travel restart

EasyJet sees flight, holiday bookings soar on hope for UK travel restart

Eurostat: One in two Cypriots cannot afford annual holiday away from home

EasyJet said flight bookings jumped over 300% and holidays bookings surged by more than 600% week on week, after Britain laid out plans for international travel to restart, hinting that borders could reopen from mid-May.

The Britain-based airline said trips from the UK to beach destinations such as Malaga, Alicante and Palma in Spain, Faro in Portugal and Crete, Greece, were the most popular destinations with holidaymakers keenest to travel in August.

July and September were the next most popular months.

The bookings came despite ongoing uncertainty over exactly how and when international routes can reopen.

Holidaymakers will know more on April 12 when the government publishes a travel review. It has said that a lockdown ban on most international travel will stay until at least May 17.

Britain’s vaccine plan is progressing rapidly and over 17.7 million people, or a quarter of the population, have already had a first dose of the jab.

That gives hope to airlines and travel companies desperate to start earning revenues after pandemic restrictions that the UK will be able to roll-back holiday bans and quarantine restrictions and allow travel from mid-May.

Foreign governments also need to agree that British holidaymakers can visit without the need for quarantine. Currently France and Spain, for instance, have shut their borders to Britons due to new variants of coronavirus.

(Reuters)

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleIsrael’s beaches blackened by tar after offshore oil spill
Next articlePanic prevailed in Larnaca after fire in store room with flammable materials-PHOTOS

Top Stories

Local

UN chief says international organisation ”committed” to Cyprus and its people

Annie Charalambous -
UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has said the international organisation and himself personally are “committed” to Cyprus and its people. And that he has repeated...
Read more
Local

Police issue 102 fines in 24 hours for breach of covid measures

Annie Charalambous -
Police fined 101 individuals and one shop owner all across Cyprus over the past 24 hours for breach of measures aiming to curb the...
Read more
Local

Plans for a designated taxi space at Larnaca Airport causes friction

Annie Charalambous -
A government plan to set up a designated taxi space at Larnaca Airport is causing friction between the Transport Ministry and some of the estimated...
Read more
Local

Panic prevailed in Larnaca after fire in store room with flammable materials-PHOTOS

Annie Charalambous -
Panic prevailed after an early morning fire on Tuesday in a storage room filled with flammable materials of a two-storey house in the heart...
Read more
World

EasyJet sees flight, holiday bookings soar on hope for UK travel restart

Annie Charalambous -
EasyJet said flight bookings jumped over 300% and holidays bookings surged by more than 600% week on week, after Britain laid out plans for...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

In Cyprus -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

In Cyprus -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

In Cyprus -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

In Cyprus -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Greece investigates reports theatre director accused of rape taught refugee children

Annie Charalambous -
A prosecutor has ordered an investigation into reports that migrant children were taught acting classes by the former artistic director of Greece's National Theatre, now...
Read more
World

“Like a soap opera”: The glamorous life of El Chapo’s detained wife

Annie Charalambous -
The arrest on drug trafficking charges of Emma Coronel Aispuro, a former beauty queen and wife of imprisoned drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman,...
Read more
World

Londoners cautious as PM Johnson plots path out of lockdown

gavriella -
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will announce plans on Monday (February 22) to reopen England's schools and allow people to see family and friends,...
Read more
World

English schools will reopen March 8, outdoor sport starts again on March 29

Annie Charalambous -
Schools in England will re-open on March 8, while two families or six people will be able to meet outside from March 29 as...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros