Fifty four EasyJet passengers from Manchester to spend Christmas in quarantine hotel

Fifty four passengers on an EasyJet flight from Manchester which landed at Paphos airport on Monday afternoon will spend Christmas in a Limassol quarantine hotel allocated and paid by the state.

This is because of additional health and safety measures taken as of Monday afternoon and up until January 5 in view of a new strain of the coronavirus, recently found in Britain.

After seven days, those in quarantine hotels will be required to take another PCR test and if the result is negative then they can self-isolate at home for another three days. This raises the total period of self-isolation to 10 days.

On the tenth day, as long as they have no symptoms, people can exit self-isolation. If people are symptomatic they must contact their personal doctor for further guidance.

Passengers have to also take a PCR test upon arrival at the airport.