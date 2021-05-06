NewsWorldEasyJet CEO warns Britain could be left behind on travel

EasyJet CEO warns Britain could be left behind on travel

Arrivals

The chief executive of airline easyJet said Britain was likely to be left behind the rest of Europe if the government does not allow quarantine-free travel to most of the continent.

Britain will on Friday announce its “green list” of low risk places where people can travel without needing to quarantine on their return home, but reports suggest that just a handful of countries will make the list, with major destinations like Spain and Greece excluded.

“It’s going to you know be very odd and ironic that actually the UK, the most advanced when it comes to the roll out of the vaccination programme, is actually going to find themselves left behind,” easyJet Chief Executive Johan Lundgren told the FT Live online conference on Thursday.

“I think this is going to need to change, it’s going to need to change very rapidly.” (Reuters)

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleGeorgian young man wanted in connection with theft – PHOTO

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros