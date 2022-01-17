EastMed pipeline’s implementation under question for some time

The leaderships of Cyprus, Greece and Israel have been making second thoughts over the planned EastMed submarine pipeline project for some time, Philenews reported on Monday.

What the three state leaders had actually agreed was not just the drafting of a techno-economic study for the pipeline, it added.

In essence, the agreement provided the preparation of a commonly accepted supporting document for the ambitious project’s non-implementation since the difficulties of carrying out the project were well known from the start.

President Nicos Anastasiades on Sunday said there are alternative options if the submarine pipeline seen supplying Europe with natural gas from the Eastern Mediterranean is not a viable and effective solution.

However, the then Netanyahu government in Israel, Anastasiades’ in Cyprus and ex administration of Tsipras in Greece were supportive of the project.

The United States, which plays a key role in the region, had not been negative either despite its concerns from the very beginning.

The fact that the project was coming under the EU umbrella for funding was a “cushion” for the three countries as it would not bear any serious costs.

The state of play had changed after Kyriacos Mitsotakis took over in Athens and Naftali Bennett in Jerusalem.

The latest US view, made public over the weekend, is that the EastMed is not a viable and effective solution.