Eastern Mediterranean Conference & Exhibition Returns to Cyprus in 2021

Thousands of industry leaders and innovators will converge in November to drive the industry to a more sustainable future

EMC, the Eastern Mediterranean Energy conference and exhibition, will take place in Nicosia, Cyprus, from 10 – 12 November 2021. EMC is the essential platform for more than 3,000 domestic and international energy stakeholders and investors to meet, engage, share new ideas and create new partnerships.

The IEA – International Energy Agency – has once again confirmed that natural gas demand will continue to increase on a global level by nearly 15% by 2030, replacing coal and oil and complementing renewables as the world transitions towards a more sustainable and cleaner energy mix. All of this puts EMC at the heart of regional energy transformation and brings together thousands of industry experts to debate the industry’s immediate future.

The Eastern Mediterranean Conference & Exhibition 2021 has confirmed that it will take place under the auspices of the Ministry of Energy, Commerce and Industry, Republic of Cyprus, and we welcome the support from the Ministers of energy from the Arab republic of Egypt, the Hellenic Republic, Israel, and Palestine.

With so many exciting new discoveries in the Eastern Mediterranean basin, the strategically located island of Cyprus is poised to become a sustainable gas, offshore and energy partner for its European partners.

EMC 2021 has support from the entire oil & gas and energy sectors, of which many have had explorations in Cyprus and the Eastern Mediterranean region. The event has generated a great degree of industry interest, with the exhibition hosting 100 exhibiting companies and around 3000 international visitors. The conference has six plenary sessions with 28 technical sessions and 20 workshops, with an expected attendance of 400+ international delegates.

