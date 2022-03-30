Easter Concert ‘Stabat Mater’ at Technopolis, 20 on April 10

We are entering the Holy Week of Easter with a concert dedicated to the Stabat Mater sequence, a 13th-century Christian hymn to Mary, which portrays her suffering as Jesus Christ’s mother during his crucifixion. The title comes from its first line, Stabat Mater dolorosa, which means “the sorrowful mother was standing” and has been set to music by many Western composers, including Giovanni Battista Pergolesi, whose work is going to be presented by the soprano Vasiliki Constantinou, the mezzo soprano Anoki von Arx and the pianist Zara Bakhoudarian, at Markideio Theatre in Paphos, on Sunday, 10thof April 2022, at 7pm.

A few words about the composition

Only a few weeks before his untimely death, at the age of 26, Pergolesi (1710-1736) finished the composition of his most famous piece, the Stabat Mater, commissioned by a religious brotherhood in Naples for the liturgic ceremony for all Fridays in March, to replace Scarlatti’s piece of the same name. He set in music a late medieval poem on the suffering of Maria, Mother of God, whose author is not clearly known but which is representative of the religious poetry of its time. The piece is based on the aesthetic principle of chiaroscuro, that is, contrasting lighting, and applies the so-called gallant styleto religious music. It became quickly known throughout the world, it was the most printed work of music in the 18th century, and was performed in various contexts and arrangements, exercising a tremendous impact on musical culture and history until our days. This performance combines the religious music with choreographic components.

A few words about the artists

Vasiliki Konstanti was born in Limassol, Cyprus. She studied at the National Concervatory (Αnnex Fanagusta), where she received in 2007 her Diplom with honors. In 2013 she graduated from the Music Department of Ionian University, in the Singingsector under the guidance of Ms Roza Poulimenou. She continued her studies in singing in Berlin under the guidance of Mrs Janet Williams and afterwards at the International Opera Studio di Pesaro in Italy with Mrs Inga Balabanova. During her career she was a member of vocal ensembles participating in many productions. Shehasalso collaborated with acclaimed orchestras and contuctors where she interpretated arias from Operas at many concerts in Greece, Cyprus, Italy and Germany. In 2017 was one of the finalists at the Cyprus Symphony Orchestra Competition ‘Cypriot Soloists, the First Step’ where she performed under the direction of Petros Stylianou.In 2017 she made her debut singing Giulietta in Bellini’s opera ‘I Capuleti e Montecchi’ at Urbania Bramante Theater in Italy under the direction of Salvatore Francavilla.Since 2019 she teaches Vocals at the Music School of Paphos.

Anoki von Arx, soprano sfogato, devoted herself after a dancing career to opera. After having graduated from the Conservatory in Paris, her voice training has had a lasting impact from the Cornelius Reid method via Carol Bagott-Forte, Canada. Her voice covers the entire spectrum from high and dramatic soprano to mezzo. For many years her interdisciplinary productions open the world of opera to a young public (such as Opera vs. Streetdance).

Next to regular one-woman-shows and various concerts/opera productions in Cyprus – soloist with Cyprus Symphony Orchestra/Paphos Opera Festival – she was seen in the Rialto as Donna Anna under the conductor Yiorgos Kountouris and recently in The Man on the Roof.In the Markidion Theatre she was heard in 2021 in The Renaissance of Classics with Plotinos Micromatis at the piano. She performs throughout Europe.

Zara Barkhoudarian was born in Yerevan – Armenia. She started piano lessons at the age of six at the Armenian Music School “Tchaikovsky” from where she graduated with high distinction. She continued her studies in the Conservator of Yerevan, majoring in piano, singing and choir conductor from where she graduated with high distinction.

At the age of 18 she became the soloist of the Armenian State Tele-Radio choir, which toured all over Europe, and won numerous prizes and awards.

Since 1995 Zara has been living in Cyprus. She has performed in over 100 concerts all over the island and abroad and continues to organize from 15 to 20 charity concerts per year.

From 1996 to date Zara Barkhoudarian has been teaching piano, vocal and music theory in the European.

Entrance: €15 / €8 (students)

Tickets available:

– Technopolis 20 art centre. Opening hours: Monday – Friday, 9am – 1pm

– Online banking (email us at [email protected]for details)

Information: 70002420

SafePass necessary.