Easter bonfires only after permit by local authorities

Following this year’s incidents with the Easter bonfires and the fact that lives and properties have been in danger, the Chief of Police is concerned about the continuation of this tradition.

Furthermore, the Chief of Police is thinking of proposing to the Justice Ministry to legislate a law about bonfire so only the ones that will be licensed by the local authorities will take place.

The Police spokesman Christos Andreou said that this year a vehicle was burned, there were damages to properties and generally there was disorder with young people lighting fires everywhere without any protection. As he said, bonfires must not take place near inhabited areas and must be supervised at all times, in case something goes wrong.

