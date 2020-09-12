East Med tensions, the Cyprus issue and bilateral ties on the agenda of Pompeo’s visit to Cyprus

The rising tensions in the Eastern Mediterranean caused by Turkey’s illegal actions, the state of play in the Cyprus problem, as well as the strengthening of bilateral ties between the US and Cyprus will be the main agenda items during the visit of US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Cyprus tomorrow.

Pompeo will meet with Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades and his Cypriot counterpart, Nikos Christodoulides on Saturday night.

Sources told CNA that Nicosia describes the visit as significant, taking into account broader ongoing developments in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Pompeo was initially scheduled to visit Cyprus in January in the context of a wider tour in the region but his visit was postponed due to the crisis with in Iran following the attack against the US embassy in Baghdad.

Nicosia has been informed of Pompeo’s intention to visit the island on Thursday night during a phone conversation between Christodoulides and US Deputy Assistant Secretary, Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs, Phillip Reeker. Christodoulides responded expressing Cyprus’s readiness to host the US Foreign Policy chief.

(CNA)

