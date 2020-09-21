East Med Gas Forum charter to be signed via teleconference on Tuesday

The East Mediterranean Gas Forum (EMGF) charter is set to be signed via teleconference on Tuesday morning.

Cyprus will be represented by Energy, Commerce and Industry Minister Natasa Pilides.

The charter signing ceremony of EMGF will take place at the Presidential Palace at 10:30 am (local time), an Energy Ministry press release says.

The ceremony officially establishes the international forum of which Cyprus, Egypt, Greece, Israel, Italy, Jordan and the Palestinian Authority are members, it notes.

EMGF, the press release says, “constitutes a very important initiative by Egypt, as it makes the most of the excellent relations and cooperation between Eastern Mediterranean countries, in order to find ways to develop in the best possible way the region’s natural wealth, and primarily natural gas”.

Cyprus’ Foreign Affairs Minister Nikos Christodoulides will also be present at the ceremony, whilst Ambassadors of the member states in Cyprus and other officials have also been invited, the press release concludes.

(CNA)