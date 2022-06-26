NewsLocalEarthquake shakes Cyprus; epicenter in Limassol Earthquake shakes Cyprus; epicenter in Limassol 7 hours ago FacebookTwitterWhatsAppEmailPrintViber Earthquake An earthquake measuring 3 on the Richter scale took took place at 13.25. It was felt in several areas of Cyprus but according to the European Seismological Center its epicenter was in Limassol. By gavriella Previous articleU.S. President Biden touches down in Munich for G7 SummitNext articleElectrical fire kills two in Bangkok, blaze engulfs cars and buildings Top Stories World Hundreds of protesters demand climate protection from G7 leaders Local Operation to save 60-year-old in Troodos Local Traffic at Limassol-Nicosia road World Electrical fire kills two in Bangkok, blaze engulfs cars and buildings World U.S. President Biden touches down in Munich for G7 Summit Taste Paphos Wine Tasting invitation: Tsalapatis Rosé on June 24 Cyprus Insider's Guide 4th Honey Festival in Odou Village on June 26 Famagusta Creative Octopus Fest on June 25 Local Food Sunday Farmers’ Market on June 19 RELATED ARTICLES Operation to save 60-year-old in Troodos Traffic at Limassol-Nicosia road Pancyprian Robotics Competition 25-26 June (video) Drugs found burried in the ground