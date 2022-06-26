NewsLocalEarthquake shakes Cyprus; epicenter in Limassol

Earthquake shakes Cyprus; epicenter in Limassol

Earthquake
Earthquake

An earthquake measuring 3 on the Richter scale took took place at 13.25.

It was felt in several areas of Cyprus but according to the European Seismological Center its epicenter was in Limassol.

