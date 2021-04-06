NewsLocalEarthquake felt in Larnaca; no damages reported Earthquake felt in Larnaca; no damages reported 2 hours ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Viber An earthquake occurred this morning in Larnaca but there is no information about any problems or damages. According to data, the earthquake occurred around 11:10 and measured 3.2 on the Richter scale. By gavriella Previous articleVaccination Portal to open for people 61 and overNext articleMore about AstraZeneca Vaccine on Friday Top Stories Local Argaka dam overflows Local More about AstraZeneca Vaccine on Friday Local Earthquake felt in Larnaca; no damages reported Local Vaccination Portal to open for people 61 and over Local 15-year-old girl still missing (PHOTO) Taste Local Food To Ouzeri: scent of sea and happiness Sweets NYT legendary plum, berries or apricot cake (recipe) Eat & Drink MASA: tasty sandwiches, fragrant coffee and more! Eat & Drink All about halloumi RELATED ARTICLES Argaka dam overflows More about AstraZeneca Vaccine on Friday Vaccination Portal to open for people 61 and over 15-year-old girl still missing (PHOTO)