Earthquake felt in Larnaca; no damages reported

3.8 magnitude earthquake recorded off south coast of Cyprus

An earthquake occurred this morning in Larnaca but there is no information about any problems or damages.

According to data, the earthquake occurred around 11:10 and measured 3.2 on the Richter scale.

