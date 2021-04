Celebrating World Earth Day, Let’s Do It! Strovlos municipality in a partnership with the American Embassy (Cyprus) organises clean-up at Strovolos Linear Park.

The cleaning will take place on Saturday, April 24 at 10 am

Meeting Point: Parking Lot next to PAEK Fields

Bring with you:

– Rubber gloves, mask, a bottle of water

This initiative is supported by the Office of the Commissioner for the Environment, the Office of the Commissioner for Volunteerism and NGOs as well as Strovolos Municipality

