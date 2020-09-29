EAC warns customers of fraudulent visits by strangers posing as their staff

Recently, EAC customers have informed the Organisation that they have been receiving visits from persons posing as EAC employees to check their electricity meters.

These people ask to go to the room where the meters are kept and in some cases they cut off the electricity supply to the premises.

The Cyprus Electricity Authority clarifies that it has nothing to do with these individuals and calls on its customers to be especially careful.

The EAC carries out on-site visits to its customers’ premises to check the electricity meters at the request of the customer or in exceptional cases on its own but only after informing the customer beforehand.

In addition, EAC staff who visit the premises of electricity consumers always have their corporate identity on their person.