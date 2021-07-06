NewsLocalEAC: Target is to restore power in Agioi Vavatsinias, Sikopetra and Profitis...

EAC: Target is to restore power in Agioi Vavatsinias, Sikopetra and Profitis Elias

The Electricity Authority of Cyprus said that the aim is to restore the power at the villages of Agioi Vavatsinias, Sikopetra and Profitis Elias and remove the generators.

EAC Spokeswoman Christina Papadopoiulou told CNA that most EAC pillars were burnt in these areas.

We are trying to get power to these villages through the EAC network, she said, adding that there is a lot of work that needs to be done and to replace EAC meters that were destroyed in the fires.
Power was restored at Eptagonia, Odou, Dierona, Melini and Arakapas as well the Iamatiki regional school so that it can accommodate children whose families were affected by the fires.

By gavriella
