EAC signs agreement for a sixth power generating unit at Vasilikos station

The Cyprus Electricity Authority (EAC) welcomed on Wednesday as an important contribution to ensuring the adequacy of electricity production, an agreement it signed with a private company for the construction of its sixth power generating unit at the Vasilikos Power Station.

The EAC announced in a press release that its “new, modern and efficient” generation unit, with a capacity of 160MW, will be added to its existing total production capacity, from conventional units, and will help ensure the adequacy of electricity production and the necessary backup. It is expected to be put into commercial operation before the summer of 2024.

The unit, to be constructed by Terna S.A., the company that was awarded the contract following a tender, will consist of two gas turbines, two heat recovery boilers and a steam turbine, with a total maximum capacity of 160MW, and will operate on natural gas as the main fuel, while it will also be able to operate on diesel, as an alternative fuel.

The agreement was signed on Wednesday at the EAC headquarters, between the President of the EAC’s Board of Directors, Despina Panayiotou Theodosiou, and Vice Chairman of Terna S.A. Ioannis Stefanatos, in the presence of the Director for Energy at the Ministry of Energy, Charalambos Rousos.

Rousos, who was representing the Energy Minister said the EAC was the main energy pillar of the country. He also said that the ultimate goal of the Ministry is the continuous supply of electricity and the gradual transition of the country to green energy.

Theodosiou stressed that the EAC, within constantly changing conditions, is working to help ensure the adequacy of production of a vital good, such as electricity.

“We are looking forward to the arrival of natural gas and at the same time we are committed to the goal of utilising RES (renewable energy sources),” she said, according to a press release.

She also said that the EAC is investing not only in its future, but also in the energy future of Cyprus, since the utility’s development project also expands Cyprus’ energy horizon, creating new conditions for progress and prosperity for all.

(CNA)