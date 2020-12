The Electricity Authority of Cyprus announced that during the holidays there will be electricity for everyone, meaning the authority will not cut the electricity of households due to unpaid bills.

This decision is valid for the period 23 December 2020 until 7 January 2021.

Consumers whose electricity has been cut due to unpaid bills may request re-connection and the request will be examined according to the customer’s ability to join a repayment program.

(philenews)