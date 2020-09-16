Insider Economy -€2.6 billion trade deficit for Cyprus for the first 7 months of...

-€2.6 billion trade deficit for Cyprus for the first 7 months of 2020

Data released today by Eurostat show that the total volume of Cyprus’ exports was €1.7billion for the first 7 months of 2020, -11% down compared to the same period of 2019 (€0.5billion to the EU, or -42% down and €1.2billion to the rest of the world or +18%).

The total volume of imports was €4.3billion or -11% down (€2.5billion from the EU, or -11% down and €1.7billion from the rest of the world or -12% down).

As a result Cyprus registered a -€2.6billion trade deficit, compared to -€2.9 billion for the same period of last year (-€2.0billion with the EU and -€0.5 billion with the rest of the world).

From January to July 2020, euro area exports of goods to the rest of the world fell to €1,199.6 billion (a decrease of 12.4% compared to January–July 2019).

Euro area imports fell to €1,086.6 billion (a decrease of 13.1% compared with January–July 2019).

As a result the euro area recorded a surplus of €113.0 billion, compared to +€119.3 billion in January–July 2019.

Intra-euro area trade fell to €1,021.8 billion in January–July 2020, down by 13,0% compared to January–July 2019.

From January to July 2020, extra-EU exports of goods fell to €1,089.7 billion (a decrease of 12.2% compared to January–July 2019).

Extra-EU imports fell to €990.0 billion (a decrease of 13.1% compared to January–July 2019).

As a result, the EU recorded a surplus of €99.7 billion, compared to +€101.8 billion in January–July 2019.

Intra-EU trade fell to €1,599.5 billion in January–July 2020, -11.9% compared to January–July 2019.

In the first seven months of 2020, China overtook US as main partner for the EU. This result was due to an increase of imports (+4.9%) combined with a slight drop of exports (-1.8%).

At the same time, trade with the US recorded a significant drop in both imports (-11.7%) and exports (-9.9%).

(CNA)

By Maria Bitar
Previous articleNew migrant centres to be built with tighter security controls following Lesbos fire
Next articleTwo Cameroonians arrested for kidnapping Briton – two others wanted

Top Stories

Local

Conditional exemption from mask-wearing in class for teachers

Maria Bitar -
Teachers were temporarily given the green light for going maskless during teaching today, with some conditions of course. The Ministry of Health stresses that this...
Read more
Local

Eight new coronavirus cases detected out of 2,449 tests

Maria Bitar -
The Ministry of Health has announced that 8 new cases of the SARS-CoV-II virus were detected in Cyprus over the past 24 hours out...
Read more
Local

Charles Michel visits buffer zone, says EU must be more involved in Cyprus peace process

Maria Bitar -
EU Council President Charles Michel visited Nicosia's Buffer Zone on Wednesday and stressed that the EU must be more involved in the Cyprus peace...
Read more
Local

Cyprus’ President – Greek PM agree on common line ahead of EU Council meeting

Maria Bitar -
Cyprus' President Nikos Anastasiades and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis had a long telephone conversation on Wednesday during which the latter reiterated the steadfast...
Read more
Local

Cyanobacteria are to blame for all the dead fish in Athalassa Lake

Maria Bitar -
The Forestry Department attributes fish mortality in Athalassa National Forest Park Lake to cyanobacteria that were detected during the first lab tests carried out...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Chicken with okra and bulgur wheat

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Heat the oil in a pan and sauté the okra until golden. Remove the okra, lay out in an oven tray and sprinkle with...
Read more
Local Food

Swordfish with aubergines

Bouli Hadjioannou -
To toast the sesame seeds: place sesame seeds in a small non-stick frying pan over low heat and stir until you begin to smell...
Read more
Local Food

Ravioli

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Just a little before serving, heat the broth and add the ravioli. (If the ravioli is frozen you don’t have to defrost). Heat them...
Read more
Local Food

Seafood kebab with avocado salad

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Place the mussels, shrimps and salmon in a bowl together with tarragon and lemon zest. Season and cover, keeping in the fridge for 15...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Economy

Job vacancy rate down to 1.2% in 2nd Quarter of 2020 in Cyprus

Maria Bitar -
In the second quarter of 2020, the job vacancy rate in the euro area and in the European Union (EU) was 1.6%, down from...
Read more
Economy

Cyprus GDP could fall to below 7% in 2020, says FinMin

Annie Charalambous -
The Mediterranean island's GDP growth this year could fall to below 7%, Finance Minister Constantinos Petrides has said, clarifying that this is what figures...
Read more
Economy

Cyprus government employment rises in August due to temporary employees

Josephine Koumettou -
Employment of the Cypriot government rose to 52,146 persons in August 2020, marking an annual increase of 0.9% or 441 persons owing to increased...
Read more
Economy

Euro zone ministers pledge lasting fiscal support for economy

Maria Bitar -
Euro zone finance ministers pledged continued fiscal support on Friday to get their economies running again after the Covid-19 crisis, chairman of the Eurogroup...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros