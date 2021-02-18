€2.5m compensation for agricultural damages due to bad weather, fires, agrinos

The government will compensate a total of 875 beneficiaries in the agriculture sector with €2.5 million for damages caused by severe weather conditions between April 2018-April 2019.

Damages caused from fierce fires in 2019 in the areas of Pachna, Kissousa and Mallia as well as those in Achna and Prastio Avdimou in 2020 are also covered by the approved funds.

The decision was taken on Wednesday by the Council of Ministers, Philenews reports.

In addition, compensation will also be granted to beneficiaries for damage caused by agrinos – the island’s protected wild goats – to various plantations last year.

At the same time, the Agriculture Ministry assures it will proceed promptly with granting compensations for damages to various plantations of cultivation during 2019-2020.