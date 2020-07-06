€102,000 in valuables stolen from Limassol apartment

Burglars broke into an apartment in Limassol on Saturday and made off with valuables worth €102,000, philenews reports.

The burglary was reported by the owner of the apartment, a Russian national, who told police that it had occurred between 9 am and 12.50 pm, the site added.

The burglars took travel and other important documents belonging to the woman and her family. These were found by a member of the public in Limassol and handed in to police.

However, stolen property estimated at €102,000 has not been recovered.