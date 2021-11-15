E-scooters to be finally legalized after a Cabinet decision

The cabinet, during today’s meeting, has finally approved the legislation to settle the movement of scooters or e-scooters.
The international community has not kept pace of developments and as a result there is no common European or international way to deal with them. As a result each country is trying to settle the issue separately, taking into consideration road safety, mobility but also the facts in each country.
The Transport Ministry provided the following:
- Scooters will move in areas specified for bicycles
- Users must be 16 and over
- They must wear helmet
- Rented scooters must have insurance
- Scooters must have stoppers, lights at the front and back, bell.
- Maximum speech: 15 kilometers per hour