InsiderEconomyE-scooters to be finally legalized after a Cabinet decision

E-scooters to be finally legalized after a Cabinet decision

E Scooters
E Scooters

The cabinet, during today’s meeting, has finally approved the legislation to settle the movement of scooters or e-scooters.

The international community has not kept pace of developments and as a result there is no common European or international way to deal with them. As a result each country is trying to settle the issue separately, taking into consideration road safety, mobility but also the facts in each country.

The Transport Ministry provided the following:

  • Scooters will move in areas specified for bicycles
  • Users must be 16 and over
  • They must wear helmet
  • Rented scooters must have insurance
  • Scooters must have stoppers, lights at the front and back, bell.
  • Maximum speech: 15 kilometers per hour
By gavriella
Previous articleCyprus’ Covid-19 vaccination booster shot drive to include everyone 18 and over
Next articleNicosia urban taxis on indefinite strike

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros