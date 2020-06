Police on Tuesday night issued a €4000 out of court fine to the manager of a bar in Larnaca’s Mackenzie area for failing to comply with distancing rules under decrees to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

It was one of three businesses booked after hundreds of checks.

A bar was booked in Nicosia because customers were not seated and in Larnaca a hair dresser’s salon was fined €500 because the owner was not wearing a mask and gloves.