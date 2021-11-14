Dutch protesters gather in The Hague as Netherlands returns to partial lockdown

Dutch protesters gathered in The Hague on Friday night (November 12) as the Netherlands announced plans to return to partial lockdown.

Anti-lockdown protesters could be seen gathering in large numbers on the streets in videos shared to social media, letting off a number of smoke bombs to demonstrate against the measures.

The Netherlands will return to a partial lockdown from Saturday (November 13) after the government ordered restaurants and shops to close early and barred spectators from major sporting events in an effort to contain a rapid surge in COVID-19 cases.

Supermarkets and non-essential retailers will also close earlier and social distancing measures will be reimposed. The number of recommended no more than four visitors at home.