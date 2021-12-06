Dutch former queen Beatrix tests positive for Covid-19

NewsWorldDutch former queen Beatrix tests positive for Covid-19

Queen Beatrix

Dutch former queen Beatrix, 83, has tested positive for COVID-19, the royal information service RVD said in a statement over the weekend.

Princess Beatrix, as she has been known since her abdication in 2013, got tested after coming down with “mild cold symptoms”, the statement said.

“The princess is at home in isolation and adheres to the rules of life for people who have tested positive,” it added.

The Netherlands has been experiencing a record-breaking wave of COVID-19 cases that is threatening to overwhelm the country’s healthcare system.

(Reuters)

By Annie Charalambous
