Dust warning issued, vulnerable groups urged to stay indoors

Authorities issued a dust warning on Monday and urged vulnerable groups in Cyprus to avoid open spaces.

The highest dust levels were recorded in Ayia Marina Xyliatou, Paphos and Limassol with a respective concentration of 160 μg/m3, 134 μg/m³ and 60 μg/m³.

The permitted safe concentration is 50 μg/m³ based on the relevant legislation.

Specifically, this was the state of play at around 9am on Monday:

 

Nicosia                                        30   μg/m3

Limassol                                      60   μg/m3

Larnaca                                       42   μg/m3

Paphos                                        134   μg/m3

Paralimni                                     28   μg/m3

Zygi                                             24   μg/m3

Ayia Marina Xyliatou                      160   μg/m3

 

 

By Annie Charalambous
