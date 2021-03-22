Dust warning issued, vulnerable groups urged to stay indoors

Authorities issued a dust warning on Monday and urged vulnerable groups in Cyprus to avoid open spaces.
The highest dust levels were recorded in Ayia Marina Xyliatou, Paphos and Limassol with a respective concentration of 160 μg/m3, 134 μg/m³ and 60 μg/m³.
The permitted safe concentration is 50 μg/m³ based on the relevant legislation.
Specifically, this was the state of play at around 9am on Monday:
Nicosia 30 μg/m3
Limassol 60 μg/m3
Larnaca 42 μg/m3
Paphos 134 μg/m3
Paralimni 28 μg/m3
Zygi 24 μg/m3
Ayia Marina Xyliatou 160 μg/m3