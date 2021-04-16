NewsLocalDust, warm weather, clouds – the weather until Tuesday

Dust, warm weather, clouds – the weather until Tuesday

A warm air mass is affecting the region, with thin particles of dust in the air which during the weekend and on Monday will increase. The forecast until Tuesday is as follows:

On Friday afternoon the weather will be mainly fine with occasion clouds.

On Saturday the weather will be mainly cloudy.

On Sunday the weather will continue being mainly cloudy and the temperature will gradually increase.

On Monday the weather will still be cloudy and the temperature will be above the normal average.

On Tuesday the weather will be partly cloudy and the temperature will drop to reach the normal average.

