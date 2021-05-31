Dust today, local showers as of Tuesday

Over the coming days there will be isolated showers and or storms. Today there will be dust in the air. The weather in details for the coming days:

Today, Monday the weather will be mainly fine but with thin dust in the air. Increased clouds in the afternoon may cause isolated showers on the mountains.

The temperature will rise to 33 C inland, around 28 C in coastal areas and 26 C in the mountains. In the evening the temperature will drop to 18 C inland, around 19 C in coastal areas and 11 C on the mountains.

On Tuesday, the weather will be mainly fine but isolated showers and or storm inland and on the east are possible.

On Wednesday, the weather will be fine but at noon and in the afternoon there might be isolated showers on the mountains.

On Thursday, the weather will be fine but at noon and in the afternoon there might be isolated showers on the mountain. The temperature will remain near the seasonal average.