Dust to remain in the atmosphere until Tuesday

Increased dust in the atmosphere and high temperature to remain until Tuesday.

As of Tuesday 20 April, the temperature will be greatly reduced, to reach the average normal for this season.

A warm air mass is affecting the region and this atmosphere is expected to remain until Tuesday.

In the afternoon the weather will be partially cloudy.

Winds will be mainly north-easterly to south-easterly, 3 to 4 Beaufort.

The sea will be a bit rough.

In the evening the weather will be partially cloudy.

Winds will be mainly north-easterly to south-easterly, 3 Beaufort.

The temperature will be around 17 C inland and on the mountains and 19 C in the coastal areas.