Dust levels still high on Monday, respite as of Tuesday afternoon

Dust levels will remain persistently high on Monday although respite is on the way as of Tuesday afternoon, according to the Mediterranean island’s Meteorological Department.

The temperatures will also be on the decline as of Tuesday to fluctuate close to average climate indicators.

On Monday, it will be mostly cloudy and dusty with the temperature rising to 31 C inland, 27 C in coastal areas and 25 C in the mountains.

On Tuesday, increased cloud is expected to bring isolated rain.

On Wednesday and Thursday the weather will be mainly fine and dust-free.