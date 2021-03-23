News Local Dust is in the air, vulnerable groups urged to avoid open spaces

Dust is in the air, vulnerable groups urged to avoid open spaces

Authorities issued a dust warning on Tuesday and urged vulnerable groups in Cyprus to avoid open spaces.

The highest dust levels were recorded in coastal Limassol and Nicosia, the capital,  with 124  μg/m3  and 91  μg/m3, receptively.

The permitted safe concentration is 50 μg/m³ based on the relevant legislation.

Specifically, these were the dust levels as measured around 8am on Tuesday:

Nicosia:                                 91  μg/m3

Limassol:                             124  μg/m3

Larnaca:                                 58  μg/m3

Paphos:                                  82  μg/m3

Paralimni:                               61  μg/m3

Zygi:                                      59  μg/m3

Ayia Marina Xyliatou:               57  μg/m3

More information on this is available online at www.airquality.gov.cy

 

 

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleHellenic Bank’s new CEO is German national Oliver Gatzke
Next articlePreparatory work for fuel and gas storage tanks demolition on track

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Cabinet decides not to re-open high schools on Monday – UPDATED

Annie Charalambous -
High schools in Cyprus are not re-opening on Monday, March 29,  as widely speculated following a Cabinet decision on Tuesday. The Ministers will review their...
Read more
Local

Android users suddenly see notifications saying apps have stopped running

Annie Charalambous -
A number of Android users in Cyprus and abroad have suddenly seen notifications pop up on their devices saying that apps had stopped running. Reports...
Read more
Local

Preparatory work for fuel and gas storage tanks demolition on track

Annie Charalambous -
With the total demolition of fuel and gas storage tanks on Larnaca’s coast expected to be realised by early August, preparatory work is moving...
Read more
Local

Hellenic Bank’s new CEO is German national Oliver Gatzke

Annie Charalambous -
Hellenic Bank’s new CEO is German national Oliver Gatzke who was the former Chief Financial Officer and member of the management board of HCOB...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros