Dust is in the air, vulnerable groups urged to avoid open spaces

Authorities issued a dust warning on Tuesday and urged vulnerable groups in Cyprus to avoid open spaces.
The highest dust levels were recorded in coastal Limassol and Nicosia, the capital, with 124 μg/m3 and 91 μg/m3, receptively.
The permitted safe concentration is 50 μg/m³ based on the relevant legislation.
Specifically, these were the dust levels as measured around 8am on Tuesday:
Nicosia: 91 μg/m3
Limassol: 124 μg/m3
Larnaca: 58 μg/m3
Paphos: 82 μg/m3
Paralimni: 61 μg/m3
Zygi: 59 μg/m3
Ayia Marina Xyliatou: 57 μg/m3
More information on this is available online at www.airquality.gov.cy