Dust is in the air, vulnerable groups should stay indoors

High concentration of dust is in the air al across Cyprus on Tuesday, according to an official announcement.

The public, and particularly any vulnerable groups of population (children, older people, and the infirm) are urged to avoid circulating in open spaces until the observed episode has elapsed, as the small size of respirable particles in dust may have negative effects on human health.

Employers must take appropriate measures (organizational and/or technical) after assessing any risks that their employees may face while working in open spaces, and it is recommended that workers in such spaces use appropriate means of personal protection.

In detail, the latest hourly dust concentrations measured at 7:00 am in the following areas are: Lefkosia, 54.0 μg/m3, in Lemesos , 89.3 μg/m3, in Larnaka, 61.2 μg/m3, in Paralimni, 47.9 μg/m3, in Pafos 36.9 μg/m3, in Zygi 49.1 μg/m3 and in Ayia Marina Xyliatou 60.3 μg/m3.

By Annie Charalambous
