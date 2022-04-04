Dust is in the air, vulnerable groups of society warned to stay indoors

NewsLocalDust is in the air, vulnerable groups of society warned to stay...

Authorities on Monday warned that a high concentration of dust continues to be in the air and warned vulnerable groups of society to stay indoors.

This is the fourth day in a row that this phenomenon is observed following measurements by ground stations of the Air Quality Monitoring Network.

The fine respirable particles in dust may have negative effects on human health, authorities also said.

Moreover, employers must take appropriate measures after assessing any risks that employees may be confronted with face while working in open spaces.

It is recommended that workers outdoors use appropriate means of personal protection.

In detail, the latest hourly dust concentrations measured at 7:00 am in the following areas are:

Lefkosia:                          177.5  μg/m3

Lemesos:                         131.6  μg/m3

Larnaka:                           147.0  μg/m3

Paralimni:                        159.4  μg/m3

Pafos:                               190.4  μg/m3

Zygi:                                    87.4  μg/m3

Agia Marina Xyliatou:    140.8  μg/m3

More information and real-time updates is available online at www.airquality.gov.cy, and also through the free mobile application “Air Quality Cyprus”.

 

